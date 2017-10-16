Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Head coach Gareth Lewis was left feeling a mixture of pride and frustration after Huddersfield lost at Stourbridge.

Lewis’s side went down 32-17 to the National II North leaders .

“It was always going to be a tough ask, but to have them at 7-7 at half time was a great opportunity to cause the upset we were hoping for,” said Lewis, whose side entertain Wharfedale at home on Saturday.

“However, a 15-minute spell – some of our own undoing – changed the game for them and it was very difficult for us to get back in the game from then on.

“What I am incredibly proud of is the way the lads responded after that setback.

“They showed fantastic character, never took a backward step and to score two brilliant late tries gives us confidence going into next week.

“Special praise has to go to Will Milner, who stepped into the No10 shirt at short notice and was outstanding.”

Lewis added: “It’s now a big week of training for the group as we prepare for a huge game against Wharedale at home next Saturday.”