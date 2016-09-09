Reunion for Scholes teams who won the Sykes Cup and Paddock Shield double in 1996

Drakes Huddersfield League - Scholes CC 20-year reunion of teams who won the Sykes Cup and Paddock Shield in 1996. Back, from left: Simon Parkinson, Mark Guymer, Ervin Clarke, John Belfield, Mel Booth, Ashley Pamment, Ian Gray, Nicky Brook, Paul Phillips (back), Anthony Coldwell (front). Seated (from left): Dave Weston, Steve Booth, Paul Wharton, Bob Milne, Ian Bray. Daryl Brook and Paul Hertzberg attended but are not on the picture.

Scholes held a 20-year reunion of the players who won the Sykes Cup and Paddock Shield in the same season.

The summer of 1996 was a memorable one for the Chapelgate club, with the first team including the backbone of the side which was to become Drakes Huddersfield League champions – lifting the Byrom Shield in successive seasons – in 2000 and 2001.

Remarkably, the Sykes Cup win under captain Paul Wharton in ‘96 remains the only one in the club’s history, while they have won the Paddock Shield a total of seven times.

The bulk of the second XI from ‘96 also won the Johnson Cup as league champions in 1999, 2001 and 2005.

The only members of the Sykes Cup-winning team who were not able to attend were former Indian Test player Chetan Sharma, who sent his best wishes from India, and Andy Hutchison, who was in Germany.

The final that year was against Elland at Hullen Edge and it carried over into the Monday and Tuesday.

Scholes totalled 206-6 in their 50 overs, with opener Bob Milne scoring 90 and Wharton 55.

Simon Parkinson and Sharma then restricted Elland to 174 all out in reply, the former taking seven for 85 in his 23 overs to win the man-of-the-match award and Sharma returning three for 80 in his 24.

Parkinson, a high-class seamer, is still playing at Adel in the Airedale and Wharfedale League.

Scholes defeated Slaithwaite in the semi-finals to go through, while Elland had beaten Hall Bower.

Sunday receipts at the final were £735.

Scholes’ win in the Paddock Shield final, on their own ground, denied Elland Seconds a league and cup double and was a thriller, going down to the last two deliveries.

The home side totalled 164 thanks to a flurry of late sixes by Ervin Clarke off Nolan Bottomley.

Elland needed 17 off the last over and looked like getting there when Ian Westoby hit a six and two fours off the first three deliveries from Steve Booth.

He then took a single, leaving Rob Keywood two deliveries to get two to win – but he was clean bowled by off-spinner Booth from the penultimate delivery.