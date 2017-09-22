Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Experienced Richard Piper will make his Lockwood Park debut as Huddersfield tackle title-chasing Macclesfield in National II North.

The former Cleckheaton forward will be hoping to help head coach Gareth Lewis’s side notch a first win of the season for the home faithful, especially after going so close to toppling Tynedale.

Field came up just a point short in that 26-25 defeat last week, but the performance was excellent and one upon which to build.

“The lads have trained well this week and are ready to perform in front of a home crowd,” said Lewis.

“Macclesfield will be very tough opposition and their squad is very similar to the one operating in National 1 just a few months ago.

“They have some powerful forwards and some very attacking backs, so we have prepared for that.”

It’s the fourth week running Field have taken on one of the top five in the division.

Macclesfield spent just a year in National I, but two years ago they secured their third National II North title since 2010, winning 25 of their 30 matches (including a double over Huddersfield).

So far this season, they have won two from three, failing only narrowly against Chester, and early indications are that they will be pushing strongly for another title.

Lewis added: “Selection has been particularly difficult this week as more players regain fitness and become available.

“We’ve had narrow losses against three of the top four sides and now we must turn these into victories, starting this weekend.”

Huddersfield: Lewis Workman, Elliot Knight, Tom Owen, Will Milner, Danny Grainger, Jonny West, Joel Hinchliffe, Alex Battye (capt), Francis Entressengle, Reuben Pollard, Adam Malthouse, Nick Sharpe, Lewis Bradley, Ben Hoyle, Richard Piper. Replacements: Adam Blades, Declan Thompson, Austen Thompson, Harry Davey, Brandon Conway.