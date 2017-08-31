Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

RICHARD SYKES has taken over as president of Huddersfield Rugby Union Club.

He took over at the club annual meeting, thanking retiring president Ian Hinchliff for his services to the club during his time in office.

Former player Hinchliff’s final duty was to reveal the annual Clubman of the Year winner, with the award going to head coach Gareth Lewis.

Lewis helped steer the team to the National III North title last season, with an unbeaten record, and Hinchliff praised Lewis for his all-round commitment to the club, as well as his exceptional success on the coaching front.

Also awarded were an Honarary Life Membership to John Greenwood and Honarary Membership to Mrs Pam Wade, widow of past president Jack Wade.

Greenwood made over 500 appearances for the Huddersfield first XV and is a former captain and president of the club.

He was also capped 38 times for Yorkshire and captained the side in 1973.

Mrs Wade’s award recognised her life-long and continuing support and commitment for the club.