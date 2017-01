Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lindley Swifts produced a strong start to 2017 in the Pennine League.

The Swifts were 34-14 winners at Sharlston Rovers in the top flight, but Underbank Rangers went down 26-4 at Upton.

In Division Two Newsome Panthers were in commanding form as they beat Woodhouse Warriors 50-18 at home.

RESULTS

Championship: Upton 26 Underbank Rangers 4; Sharlston Rovers 14 Lindley Swifts 34; Queens 54 West Leeds Eagles 10.

Division One: Illingworth 34 Wyke 6; Crigglestone All Blacks 10 Brighouse Rangers 36.

Division Two: Newsome Panthers 50 Woodhouse Warriors 18; Clayton 24 Ossett Trinity Tigers 30; West Craven Warriors 22 Hollinwood 23.

Division Three: Birkenshaw 26 Allerton Bywater 40; Sherburn Bears 16 Doncaster Toll Bar 18; Moorends Thorne Marauders 30 Dewsbury Celtic 0; Eastmoor Dragons 28 Greetland All Rounders 18.

Division Four: Wyke A v Silsden – abandoned; Selby Warriors 36 Beeston Broncos 30; Queensbury 28 King Cross Park 10; Wortley Dragons 6 Kinsley Hotel Raiders 8.

FIXTURES

Championship: Lindley Swifts v Fryston Warriors, Queens v Upton, Sharlston Rovers v West Leeds Eagles, Underbank Rangers v St Josephs

Division One: Ovenden v Dalton, Wyke v Brighouse Rangers, Cutsyke Raiders v Illingworth, Crigglestone All Blacks v Bradford Victoria Rangers

Division Two: Clayton v Brotherton Bulldogs, Wakefield City v Woodhouse Warriors, Newsome Panthers v Hollinwood, Hanging Heaton v West Craven Warriors

Division Three: Moorends Thorne Marauders v Allerton Bywater, Dewsbury Celtic v Doncaster Toll Bar, Eastmoor Dragons v Sherburn Bears, Birkenshaw v Greetland All Rounders

Division Four: Siddal v Wyke A, Kinsley Hotel Raiders v King Cross Park, Silsden v Wortley Dragons, Beeston Broncos v Queensbury, Slaithwaite Saracens v Selby Warriors