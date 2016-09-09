Dave Larder is new senior head coach of Huddersfield YMCA rugby union club

Dave Larder is the new senior head coach of Huddersfield YMCA as they head to Dinnington in North I East.

The 40-year-old has stepped up because Mick Piper – who was Cleckheaton’s No10 last season – has been appointed the Laund Hill Club’s new backs coach.

Piper is in the line-up to travel to Lodge Lane, where YMCA will be hoping to bounce back from the opening-day 37-13 defeat at West Hartlepool.

Director of rugby, Damon Scholes – who revealed the club are soon to reveal a biggest-ever sponsorship deal – commented: “Playing wise we are going through a transitional period, so we have appointed Mick Piper to work with the backs alongside Dave Larder as the new senior coach.

“We’ve also brought in Andy Holyhead, a second rower, but his day job is as head conditioner of Halifax RLFC, so our link with Halifax is already paying dividends.

“And we do expect, by the end of this month, to have a number of new faces in the first-team pool, gelling everyone together and moving onwards and upwards from there.”

Another new arrival, Andy Boothroyd from Underbank Rangers RLFC, is unavailable this weekend.

Huddersfield YMCA: Jack Ledgard, Sam Fletcher, Craig Tetley, Gavin Stead, Stu Morton, Mick Piper, Joah Bradley, Sam Slater, Ben Hill, Stu Pyke, Andy Holyhead, Jack Housley, James Tindall, Sam Hodge, Josh Lumb. Replacements: Seif, Ben Emsley, Greig Robertson.