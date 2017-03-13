Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield YMCA eased their way into the mid-table comfort zone with a 31-14 win over Durham City at Laund Hill.

With both teams looking for a victory to ease the threat of falling into the relegation dogfight, it was the home side who started the brighter, rattling up 24 unanswered points by the half-time interval.

However, the second half proved a far more nervy affair as the visitors threatened to hit back.

Within two minutes of the start Gavin Stead was just off target with his first penalty attempt, but six minutes later the centre did get his side on the board with a penalty after Durham were caught offside.

The visitors were not helped by the sin-binning of flanker Chris Metcalfe after he deliberately knocked the ball down, and YMCA capitalised as Sam Hodge and Stead set up stand off Mick Piper to chip the ball over the defence to Tom Bullock and the winger took the ball cleanly to score and Stead converted.

YMCA scored again as Fletcher cut through for a try and Stead added the goal to take the score to 17-0.

As half-time approached YMCA made the most of a poor clearance kick from Durham and prop Sam Slater forced his way over the line and Stead added the conversion.

The first half confidence shown by YMCA evaporated in the second period to be replaced by hesitancy and indiscipline.

Slater was sin-binned for a high tackle and he was followed by Ben Hill after the referee had warned the YMCA scrum that if they infringed again someone would pay the price.

The upshot was that YMCA were reduced to 13 men and were forced into uncontested scrums.

Durham took the opportunity and began to stretch the home defence and winger Craig Dominic scored for the visitors, stand off Armstrong added the goal.

Soon after Stead got the chance to add extra points after the YM were awarded a penalty but was off target with his effort, and the home side were on the slide.

Failure to win line-outs, feeling the pressure at the scrums and just making silly mistakes seemed to be the order of the day and having got a 15 players back on the field it was then scrum half Joah Bradley’s turn to spend 10 minutes in the sin-bin after he had tried to knock the ball out of his opposite number’s hands.

Once again the visitors took advantage of the numerical advantage, this time flanker Chris Metcalfe crossing the line for a try which Armstrong once again converted and the score was 24-14.

As the final whistle approached the home side went on the attack and after winning a line-out near the Durham line created the chance to score.

The ball was fed out along the backs to winger Sacha Wedderburn and it looked as though he was going to score when he was felled just short of the line by a high tackle.

The referee Mike Hurdley reached into his pocket and sin-binned the Durham tackler, leaving himself no choice other than to award a penalty try.

Stead added the extras from under the posts to bring the final score to 31-14.

Huddersfield YMCA: Fletcher; Wedderburn, Stead. Ledgard, Bullock; Piper, Bradley; Slater, Hill, Wrafter, Housley, Seif, Tindall, Hodge, Lumb.

Interchange: White, Appleby, Scholes