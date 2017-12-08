Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield YMCA are confident their ‘Feast of Rugby’ will go ahead tomorrow at Laund Hill.

That’s because the main pitch has been covered for the last 48 hours in anticipation of colder weather.

YM have a fantastic afternoon of sport planned.

Firstly, at Noon, there’s a Masters Rugby League match between Huddersfield and Boothtown.

Then, kicking off at 1.30, Yorkshire Carnegie play a British & Irish Cup match against Dragons Premiership Select – featuring a host of top players including Huddersfield RU dual registration teenagers Harry Davey and Ollie Fox.

And then at 3pm, YMCA have their own big match when they take on Northern in the North I East division, bidding to pull away from the lower reaches of the table.

It’s free for Under 16s and, indeed, for adults who attend with Under 16s.

Entry today is £12 and £6. Concessions are for seniors 65 and Over, while students must show a valid student card. Juniors are 16 and Under.

All three matches for the one price promise excellent entertainment.

Carnegie Head Coach James Lowes has a host of new faces available for the big Cup clash.

There is one debutant in the starting line-up, with Leeds Beckett flier Harry Robinson starting on the wing.

Fly half Davey returns to the side having won the man of the match award in the last three games with Huddersfield RU on dual registration in National II North.

He will team up with England U18 international and Lockwood Park colleague Fox in the half backs.

Full back Darren Atkins starts his first game after coming off the bench last week following his arrival from Bath Rugby.

He is joined from The Rec by his Bath teammate Will Vaughan, a loose head prop, who is among the replacements today.

Vaughan and Robinson could be two of potentially five debutants on the day.

Tight head prop Xavier Valentine, flanker Trystan Lloyd and fly half Michael Waters have all been part of the in-form Leeds Beckett side this season in the BUCS Super Rugby competition.

The university side have not had a game this week after a dramatic draw with the University of Bath last time out.

Hooker Jordan Poole could make his first appearance of the season after being named on the bench.

However, there is plenty of experience in the side as well with Chris Elder and Fred Burdon forming an exciting-looking centre partnership and Dan Sanderson, Matt Smith, Ben West and Josh Bainbridge adding lots of first team experience in the pack.

Bainbridge will captain the side in his 49th appearance for the club.