Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Underbank Rangers retained their place at the top of the National Conference’s first division with a 38-4 victory at Shaw Cross Sharks.

Underbank had too much class for a depleted Sharks side, who allowed the visitors to race to a game-winning 28-4 lead by 50 minutes.

Rangers win was built on strong defence which harried the Sharks into making unforced errors, which in turn allowed Underbank to notch seven tries.

There were two tries from right wing Sam Ansell giving him a total of 20 for the season and top spot in the try scoring charts, plus others for centres Casey Clark and Owen Restall, left wing Courtney Allette, half back Danny Hirst and replacement hooker Sam Rochford, with Restall adding five successful conversions.

Rangers had hookers Andy Boothroyd and Sam Rochford returning to the squad, allowing Kris Harrop to return to his favoured full-back role and in turn allow Restall to move back to left centre.

Clark moved to right centre, with Dave Valentine stepping into the back row after making his seasonal debut last weekend.

Dan Farrand returned from injury to the front row for the injured Jordan Williams and Jonlee Sanderson returned to the bench.

Underbank started strongly, but two scores were wiped off by the officials as first Allette was called back for a forward pass from Restall and then Harrop lost the ball over the line as he reached out to score.

However, Rangers were first on the board on 14 minutes as Clark powered over from short range and Restall converted.

A series of penalties and handling errors from Rangers allowed the Sharks to post their only score of the game as their right centre crossed on 21 minutes.

Underbank then took control of the game in the ten minute periods either side of half-time.

Before the break Hirst and Rochford both scored with Restall adding the extras to both tries to hand Rangers a comfortable 18-4 lead.

First Clark dislodged the ball from a Sharks’ player with a crunching hit and Hirst simply picked up the ball and ran in unopposed, and then Rochford scooted out of dummy half to touch down.

Underbank put the game to bed soon after the start of the second period as Restall sent Allette in for a try and then Ansell was first to react to a loose ball and scored a great individual try.

Restall converted the latter score and the Rangers were 28-4 ahead and cruising as they went on to post further tries.

Restall scored on the hour after Harrop broke the line and then Ansell completing his double after Sanderson and Clark had created the chance – Restall added the conversion to his own score to complete Underbank’s tally.

Full back and stand-in skipper Kris Harrop, on his 100th appearance for the club since his debuted in 2012, was awarded both The Rose & Crown, Thurstonland Players’ Player of the Match and the Bengal Spice Man of the Match.

Underbank have a weekend off as the Conference Challenge Trophy first round playing next week, but they then return to action with a home match on Saturday, June 24 against Lock Lane.