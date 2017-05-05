Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Underbank Rangers will go into their biggest game of the season tomorrow lacking the services of two of their most in-form players.

The National Conference League First Division leaders host second-placed Normanton Knights (2.30) without second-row forward Billy Rogers and goalkicking half-back Luke Pogson.

Australian NRL ace Rogers is facing at least six weeks on the sidelines with a fractured cheekbone, while Pogson is suffering from glandular fever and isn’t expected to return for two months.

The duo have been at the heart of Rangers’ 100% start to the 2017 campaign, and head coach Richard Knight knows the duo will be missed.

But with the current strength of the Underbank squad, Knight still expect his players to rise to the occasion and inflict a first defeat of the season on a Normanton side who have dropped just one League point from a draw at Blackbrook earlier in the year.

“It’s disappointing to be without these two, because they’ve been fantastic for us this season,” said Knight, who is also without prop Jon-Lee Sanderson with a work-related injury.

“But their absence will in no way be used as a potential excuse if we lose, which I certainly don’t expect us to do.

“We’ve now got some genuine depth in our squad, and I fully expect everyone who comes in this weekend to rise to the occasion and make sure we win again.”