Injury-hit Underbank Rangers are determined to right some wrongs at Ince Rose Bridge tomorrow.

The National Conference League First Division leaders suffered their first defeat of the season with the 30-20 loss at Hunslet Club Parkside last Saturday.

With several key men ruled out this weekend, head coach Richard Knight knows it’s going to be tough getting back to winning ways in Wigan and making it nine from eight at the start of 2017.

But he’s still looking forward to watching his team make amends for last weekend’s setback.

“It was a tough day all round at Hunslet,” said Knight.

“We went into the game without some important players and then picked up a number of injuries during the game as well.

“Having said that, it was still a game we could have won. They took their chances a lot better than us.

“That’s why the boys are looking at this weekend’s trip as a chance to right some wrongs rather than anything else. As their coach, the fact they’re not looking at making any excuses and don’t want to brush things under the carpet is something that really encourages me.

“Nobody has pointed towards the injury situation as a reason for defeat at all.”

Rangers will again be lacking a number of key players this weekend.

Captain Kris Harrop, Sam Ansell, Alex Chatterton, Luke Pogson and Will England are all injured, while Joey Eichner has been re-called by parent club Toronto Woolpack.

That leaves the way for the likes of Jonathan Tinker, David Dyson, Joe Fitzpatrick, Tom England and Jon-Lee Sanderson, who have had limited opportunities this year, to step up and stake a more regular claim.

And that excites Knight.

“We’ve got a good, strong squad which is being stretched to the limit,” added Knight.

“It’s often the clubs with this strength-in-depth that achieve things, so hopefully that’ll be the case with us this season.”