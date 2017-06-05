Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Underbank Rangers retained top spot in the National Conference’s first division with a stunning second half display as they defeated Hunslet Warriors 60-6 at The Cross.

Rangers ran in 50 points without reply in the second period after having to graft for a 10-6 half-time lead.

Underbank drew first blood with Craig Williams scoring the opening try and player-coach Richard Knight added the goal, but Hunslet’s Garry McLelland touched down and Daryl Gaunt levelled the scores with a goal on 25 minutes.

Rangers managed to get their noses back in front just before the break when Alex Chatterton paved the way for Sam Ansell to score at the corner, but Knight was unsuccessful with the kick.

Having battled hard to stay in touch in the first half, the Warriors struggled to compete in the second half and Chatterton increased Rangers lead before American star Casey Clark went through for a try and Knight added the goal.

The floodgates opened with Owen Restall crossing before Williams added his second and Knight added the goals to make it 32-6 on 53 minutes.Ansell added his second before Luke Roberts touched down and another Knight goal took Rangers to a 36-point lead.

Luke Pogson took over the kicking duties for the remainder of the game and bagged three out of three as Underbank finished in style.

Winger Courtney Allette was next to touch down before Ansell completed another hat trick feat and the final blow was administered by Billy Rogers.

Underbank’s next test is a derby meeting away at Shaw Cross Sharks on Saturday (2.30pm).

RESULTS

National Conference Division One

Featherstone Lions 38 Hull Dockers 22

Hunslet Club Parkside 30 Lock Lane 24

Normanton Knights 36 Milford Marlins 30

Shaw Cross Sharks 6 York Acorn 20

Underbank Rangers 60 Hunslet Warriors 6

Blackbrook 30 Ince Rose Bridge 32

FIXTURES

Divsion One (all 2.30): Hull Dockers v Blackbrook, Hunslet Warriors v Milford Marlins, Ince Rose Bridge v Hunslet Club Parkside, Lock Lane v Normanton Knights, Shaw Cross Sharks v Underbank Rangers, York Acorn v Featherstone Lions