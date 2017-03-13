Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Underbank Rangers got their National Conference Division One campaign off to a flying start with a 24-22 home win over Shaw Cross Sharks.

Underbank won the opening day derby clash in a well-contested even affair that was lit up by moments of brilliance, but then became scrappy in the second period as both sides were found guilty of ill-discipline.

Following a 73rd minute penalty goal for the home side by Luke Pogson to level the scores at 22-22 both sides had an opportunity to win it with penalty goal attempts. Firstly the Sharks had a shot from 20 metres to the right of the posts as Rangers were caught offside, but Shaw Cross kicker Daniel Flowers, who had previously kicked five from five, hit the left hand upright his shot and the ball ricochetted away to the safe arms of home winger Sam Ansell.

Then the Sharks conceded a penalty for an illegal ball steal in the tackle and Pogson slotted over from in front of the posts to win the game for the home side.

The scoreline was maybe a little harsh on the visitors who probably deserved a share of the spoils for their effort and contribution to the game as they led three times.

In front of a crowd including several Toronto Wolfpack squad members, Rangers fielded debutants Billy Rogers, Casey Clark and Danny Hirst, while the Sharks had ex-professionals Paul March and Ash Linsday debuting in their ranks.

The Sharks started well and on three minutes opened the scoring after Underbank were caught offside.

The ball was moved swiftly to the right and quick hands released centre Nathan Wright to score in the corner and Flowers kicked the difficult conversion.

The visitors almost doubled their lead as again Wright crashed over, but he lost the ball in attempting to ground it.

Shaw Cross dominated play and they looked likely to score again on 16 minutes, but Rangers’ centre Alex Chatterton intercepted a March pass, intelligently passing on to his wing partner Sam Ansell who raced 70 metres for a tremendous try.

Pogson converted and the momentum of the game changed with Sam Rochford, Craig Williams, Clark and Rogers all making massive in-roads into a tiring Sharks’ defence.

On 23 minutes Underbank were in again as Rogers made a break and found Kris Harrop, who handed on to the supporting Pogson for a great try.

Pogson skewed the conversion wide, but the home side increased the lead when Harrop found wing Tom England who touched down for his first try in Underbank colours.

Pogson hit the right post with conversion attempt.

Sharks hit back when full back Sam Ottewell joined the line and had the pace to score. Flowers added the extras and he did so on half-time as the former Giants player March scored, and the Sharks led 18-14 at the interval.

Rangers regained the lead in the second half after a Craig Williams led a charge down field, and Pogson kicked to the corner and England leapt to take the ball and touch down.

Pogson’s kick went over via the right hand post, and Underbank were ahead again 20-18 after 42 minutes.

Back came the Sharks as they were awarded a penalty for offside and Flowers kicked it to level the scores once more.

Flowers put Shaw Cross in the lead on 58 minutes with another penalty goal after Tom Stringer was found guilty of a tip tackle.

Chances were at a premium now as both sides struggled with pace of the game and the referee’s pickiness as 16 penalties were awarded in the second half, the majority for technical offences rather than for foul play.

On 73 minutes Pogson evened up the scoreboard again after a Sharks’ high tackle to set the dramatic conclusion for the appreciative crowd.