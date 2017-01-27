Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Earlier this week the Huddersfield Giants held their annual press day ahead of another Super League season.

After wandering around the bowels of the John Smith's Stadium, two of the sports team - Rory Benson and Mel Booth - made it out to the pitch and waited for the players in the bitter cold.

The signal was given after the press' teeth began to chatter and the Giants squad and backroom staff emerged from the tunnel.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Giants players walk out for the 2016/17 squad photo Share this video Watch Next

After some pleasantries between the press and players, the Giants began to take their seats for the squad photo ahead of the 2017 season.

When the photographers were happy with the arrangement, the players quickly whipped off their tracksuits to reveal the Giants' new kit for the season.

At two degrees below freezing, the players were delighted when the photographers had had their fill.

As the staff had their annual photo and the players marched back through to the dressing rooms, we caught up with Luke Robinson, who reflected on his testimonial match - played against the Bradford Bulls the previous weekend.

Here's what he had to say:

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Luke Robinson reflects on his Giants testimonial Share this video Watch Next

After the interview, we headed for the third tier of the stadium to interview any player or member of staff we could as they trudged up the stairs for their headshots and short Sky Sports videos.

There we caught up with Rick Stone...

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Rick Stone on finalising his Giants squad for the new season Share this video Watch Next

...Danny Brough...

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Danny Brough looking forward to new season Share this video Watch Next

...and Ryan Hinchcliffe.

As well as a handful of other players.

All of our interactions with the Giants squad were recorded and will be published on the site and on social media in the near future.