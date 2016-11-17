Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dancers from Kirklees and Calderdale will be among 350 young people taking to the pitch at Anfield this weekend.

They will perform an energetic five-minute routine entitled Formation 4 Nation during the interval of the Australia v New Zealand final of the Four Nations tournament.

The community dance piece has been choreographed by local dance leaders around the country.

It incorporates a specially commissioned track composed by Lee Affen that features the sounds of Scotland, New Zealand and Australia - plus a snippet of God Save the Queen for good measure.

The performance is the culmination of an intense period of training for the 30 dancers, who signed up after an open call went out across Yorkshire to attend a camp over half-term.

The children, teenagers and young adults, aged from seven to 20 and accompanied by supporters and parents, will arrive at Liverpool’s Anfield ground early on Sunday morning for a two-hour mass rehearsal with other dancers from around the country. Then they will give their performance.

“It needs to come together within those two hours,” said Bernie Morley, dance and fitness manager at Huddersfield Community Trust and one of the instructors for the Kirklees contingent.

“It’s a great learning curve so everyone needs to be adaptable. Thankfully they all take it in their stride.”

The charity Rugby League Cares is hosting the dance programe. Participants have been drawn from dance groups across the country.

And whilst many have strong affiliations with professional club academies several hundred youngsters are getting their first taste of the sport.

The Huddersfield dancers were originally signed up in September for the England v New Zealand fixture on October 29 at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Their preparation involved a single one-day workshop. The surprise invitation to perform at Anfield followed shortly after.

“It was unexpected, but great!” says Bernie. “If we get to do it again we will be opening it up to children now aged three or four that will be the right age in four years’ time.

“We have had children that have never danced before. It has been a tremendous experience for them.

“It’s great to be able to put something like this on their CV because it has international recognition.

“These opportunities come along once every four years. The next big thing we have lined up is the Rugby League World Cup in 2021. Meanwhile to be doing the final is great for our dancers.”

At the KC Lightstream Stadium in East Hull, 83 dancers attended a workshop at the Sentamu Academy before performing at the opening Four Nations fixture, Scotland v Australia, in front of 5,000 people.