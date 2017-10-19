Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants hooker Kruise Leeming is expecting competition for places to fuel the Giants push for a top four place next season.

After reaching the top eight in Super League 2017, the 22-year-old is expecting a better finish from the Giants in 2018.

“We have got a good squad and people will be fighting for places,” said Leeming, who established himself in the Giants starting line-up last season.

“We have players like Jordan Rankin and Jake Mamo who have played regularly in Australia’s NRL, so it is an exciting place to be at the moment.

“We also have Tom Symonds to comeback, he has played a lot of NRL games and has been out through injury, and he will boost the squad.”

The Giants return to training next month when Rick Stone will bring together his squad, replete with new signing Colton Roche who signed from Bradford Bulls, though they will be without their six strong contingent who are competing in the World Cup.

The Giants sextet on duty are Shannon Wakeman (Italy), Oliver Roberts (Ireland), Ukuma Ta’ai (Tonga), Danny Brough and Dale Ferguson (both Scotland) and Jermaine McGillvary.

“There are certainly plenty of players at the club that the fans want to see,” added Leeming.

“If we can get our top players out on the field together, I think we are going to be really tough to beat next season.”

Leeming is hoping that the Giants improved form under head coach Rick Stone will also see a rise in Giants attendances next term.

“The more fans that come to watch our games the better it is for us – and I am sure it is better for the supporters too,” said Leeming.

“Hopefully next season there should be more Giants fans at our games.

““We are growing as a team and hopefully that will mean a growing number of fans coming to watch us.

“It is great when there are plenty at the ground and there is a real atmosphere, and it is good to play in front of as well.”

The Giants will face local rivals Wakefield Trinity in the 2018 Dacia Magic Weekend showpiece at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park on Sunday, May 20, kick-off 3.15pm.