Huddersfield Giants head into their final Super League warm-up game at Warrington on the back of a 16-14 victory over Workington Town.

Head coach Rick Stone's side face the Wolves at the Halliwell Jones stadium on Wednesday night looking to fine tune their preparations for the 2017 campaign.

The Giants followed up their opening friendly win 28-10 against Bradford Bulls with a promising display against their Cumbrian rivals who are in the Kingstone Press League One this season after relegation last term.

The Giants fielded a team of mainly youngsters with only winger Gene Ormsby, hooker Adam O'Brien, prop Nathan Mason and Irish international second rower Oliver Roberts being recognised Super League players in the starting line-up.

Workington Town were an equally experimental outfit as they included seven trailists in their squad of 19.

The first period was a ragged affair with Workington's winger Billy Southward being blocked out before Giants Adam O'Brien and Nathan Mason were held up at the line.

The deadlock was broken on 22 minutes when Stevie Scholey crossed for Town and Carl Forber tacked on the goal for the visitors.

Just before half-time the Giants managed to make the most of a period of pressure with substitute forward Daniel Smith, who will be looking to make an impact in Super League this season, crossing from O'Brien's pass from a quickly taken penalty and Izaac Farrell added the goal to level the scores at the interval.

Workington regained the lead five minutes into the second half when Theerapol Ritson went over the line, but Forber failed with the kick.

The Giants responded with centre Sam Wood going over in the corner to level the scores and they stayed level as Farrell pulled his kick wide.

As changes were made the home side found themselves under pressure and Workington regained the lead as Brett Phillips went over for a try but the kick was missed.

But the Giants finished strongly Jon-Luke Kirby going over from close range and Farrell added the goal to put the home side 16-14 ahead.

Giants : Darnell McIntosh; Tyllar Mellor, Sam Wood, Harry Woollard, Gene Ormsby; Izaac Farrell, Josh Pinder; Mikey Wood, Adam O'Brien, Nathan Mason, Oliver Roberts, Liam Johnson, Tyler Dickinson.

Replacements : Jamie Greenwood, Daniel Smith, Alex Young, Matty English, Billy Hayes, Jon-Luke Kirby, Sam Hewitt, Jack Richardson, Harry Madders.

Workington : Ritson; Rooke, Chamberlain, Hambley, Southward; Forber, C Phillips; Scholey, Dowsett, Curwen, B Phillips, Milburn, Singleton.

Replacements : Rithcie, Howarth, Mewse, Barker, Reid, Cameron

Referee: S Race