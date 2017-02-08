Video will play in

Mel Booth and Rory Benson react to FA charging Da

Hands Off HRI to split? Dave piece to camera

Drone footage of former Hunter's skip site cleara

Examiner News Editor Martin Shaw gives his verdic

Clr Tim Swift speaks as Elland Bridge re-opens on

Karl Deitch reacts to Hands Off HRI 'split'

Watch this video again

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants have announced their 19-man squad for Friday's Super League opener against Widnes Vikings.

The Giants kick off their campaign at the Select Security Stadium at 8pm on Friday and are likely to hand a Super League debut to new signing Shannon Wakeman.

Former Newcastle Knights full-back Jake Mamo has been ruled out with a leg injury, but Dale Ferguson could make his first Giants appearance since 2013 after rejoining from Bradford Bulls in the off-season.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Huddersfield Giants training - February 6 2017 Share this video Watch Next

Tom Olbison and Tom Armstrong could make their Widnes debuts having signed for the club over the winter.

Widnes: Armstrong, Bridge, Burke, Cahill, J Chapelhow, T Chapelhow, Craven, Dudson, Gilmore, Hanbury, Heremaia, Houston, Leuluai, Marsh, Olbison, Runciman, Thompson, White, Whitley.

Huddersfield: McGillvary, Cudjoe, Gaskell, Murphy, Brough, Brierley, Hinchcliffe, Wakeman, Symonds, Ferguson, Lawrence, Leeming, Ikahihifo, Roberts, Ta'ai, Clough, Smith, McIntosh, Mellor.

Referee: Jack Smith.