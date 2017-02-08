Huddersfield Giants have announced their 19-man squad for Friday's Super League opener against Widnes Vikings.
The Giants kick off their campaign at the Select Security Stadium at 8pm on Friday and are likely to hand a Super League debut to new signing Shannon Wakeman.
Former Newcastle Knights full-back Jake Mamo has been ruled out with a leg injury, but Dale Ferguson could make his first Giants appearance since 2013 after rejoining from Bradford Bulls in the off-season.
Tom Olbison and Tom Armstrong could make their Widnes debuts having signed for the club over the winter.
Widnes: Armstrong, Bridge, Burke, Cahill, J Chapelhow, T Chapelhow, Craven, Dudson, Gilmore, Hanbury, Heremaia, Houston, Leuluai, Marsh, Olbison, Runciman, Thompson, White, Whitley.
Huddersfield: McGillvary, Cudjoe, Gaskell, Murphy, Brough, Brierley, Hinchcliffe, Wakeman, Symonds, Ferguson, Lawrence, Leeming, Ikahihifo, Roberts, Ta'ai, Clough, Smith, McIntosh, Mellor.
Referee: Jack Smith.