Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Oliver Roberts is back training with Huddersfield Giants and looking to build on an “amazing” World Cup experience.

The 22-year-old was in the Ireland squad who lost out to Papua New Guinea but scored victories against both Italy and Wales.

It was not enough for Ireland to qualify, but Roberts made the headlines with a tremendous try-saving tackle against Stanton Albert of PNG and now hopes to push his Super League credentials at the John Smith’s Stadium.

“The World Cup was amazing,” said Roberts, who scored eight tries in 26 Giants appearances in 2017.

“It was a lot different to the Super League. It seemed a bit faster and the weather was unreal.

“The first game against Italy was in Cairns (Ireland won 36-12) and it was about 40 degrees, which was ridiculous. That was the hottest I’ve ever been during a game.

“Then we went to Papua New Guinea, which was a massive eye-opener.

“It was unbelievable playing there. The atmosphere in the stadium was surreal and the people just loved and breathed rugby league.”

Of his ‘hit’ on Albert in the 14-6 defeat to PNG, Roberts remarked: “Not much was going through my head at that time to be fair.

“I just saw him getting a wide ball and used the ‘all or nothing’ attitude and I gave it everything I’ve got.

“He rode it well, and hitting those lads was like hitting a brick wall!”

Roberts then got two tries in the 34-6 concluding victory against Wales.

“To finish in Perth against Wales with another win was really good for us,” he said.

“It was just a shame that we didn’t get through having won two out of three games, but it was just the way it panned out unfortunately.

“But playing against Wales and just missing out on a hat trick was my highlight.

“I was devastated because I swear that I did get another try. I’d have loved to have got a hat trick, but the boys are a great set of lads.

“We had a tight-knit group and I basically lived with Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook for a month.

“He’s become a mate for life out of it. He’ll be on an opposition team who I’ll be playing against in the next couple of months, but he will be a friend for life.”

Roberts enjoyed seeing rain forests, water pools and going surf boarding while in Australia.

He’ll take a lot from the trip, both in personal and rugby league terms.

“There were quite a few of young lads who played well at the tournament in all three games,” he said.

“They were massive, and hopefully it helps my performances for next season a lot as well.

“I’ve played against more players who have played more NRL, I’ve played against near enough every league now, and I’ve enjoyed it.

“Hopefully I’ve held my own and proved myself – that I’m capable and worthy of doing well.”

On his return to the Giants, Roberts added: “I’m feeling good. I’ll have a word with Rick but I can’t wait to join the lads and get ready for next year now.

“Hopefully I can keep playing and starting, I want to crack on and have a good season and aim again for the top four. We want to be winning trophies now.”