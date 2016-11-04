Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Huddersfield Giants launched their new kits for the 2017 season this week.

The home kit is the classic claret and gold and features the Huddersfield Giant symbol across the chest.

The away kit is white, with a silver strip across the shoulders and chest and claret and gold around the neck and arms.

The Huddersfield Giants 'Birthplace of Rugby League' logo is also used as a watermark on the back of the away strip.

Leroy Cudjoe and Michael Lawrence were on hand to launch the 2017 kits.

Do you like this season's Huddersfield Giants kits or are you not a fan of the revamped look?

Tell us your thoughts on the strips, on the team and on both this season and next season on Twitter at @ExaminerGiants.