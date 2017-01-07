Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants have made a new signing.

The Giants have welcomed the signing of Adam O’Brien on a three-year contract.

The 23-year-old came up through the ranks at Bradford Bulls and last season made 31 appearances, scoring ten tries for the Championship outfit.

O’Brien has been handed the number 31 squad number for the upcoming 2017 Betfred Super League campaign.

He is the fifth player to make the move from Odsal to the John Smiths Stadium for the 2017 campaign.

Paul Clough, Dale Ferguson and Lee Gaskell signed for Huddersfield for the Superleague XII season under former coach Paul Anderson, while the Giants announced the signing of Bradford back row forward Alex Mellor yesterday.

The Bulls players join Australian duo Jake Mamo and Shannon Wakeman as new members of head coach Rick Stone's squad for a new season that gets under way in early February.