Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Danny Brough just failed with a last-second touchline conversion attempt to salvage a point for the Giants at Warrington Wolves.

With just seconds to spare, Jermaine McGillvary squeezed in at the corner to make it 26-24 to the hosts.

But as the hooter sounded, Brough saw his effort drift wide to prevent the Giants from securing their third away draw of the season.

The Giants did not get off to the start they would have wanted as Harvey Livett opened the scoring for the home side, with Declan Patton missing the conversion attempt.

However, Huddersfield soon got back on a level footing after they were awarded a penalty after a high tackle on Lee Gaskell.

The Giants made the most of the field play and quick hands enabled Darnell McIntosh to hold off his Wolves counterpart to cross the line and level the scores. Brough narrowly missed the conversion attempt to leave the scores level at 4-4.

The scoreline swung back in favour of the home side as Daryl Clark weaved his way through the Giants defence, both McIntosh and Mamo struggling to bring the hooker down, after an exchange with Kurt Gidley. This time Patton was on target with his conversion.

The game continued to be a tight affair with both sides having their attacking chances.

Kruise Leeming found space to break from dummy-half and found Mamo with a well-timed pass, who crossed for his second consecutive try since making his Giants debut against Catalans Dragons five days ealier.

This time Brough slotted his conversion attempt through the posts to land his first points of the afternoon.

The Giants were later awarded a penalty for a push and opted to take the two points on offer with Brough scoring from in front of the sticks to put the Giants into a slim 12-10 lead.

It was not long before quick hands saw Wolves break downfield and McGillvary looked like he had successfully intercepted but was pulled back for a knock-on and, from 10m, out Gidley was able to power his way over the try line with Patton on target with his conversion to move the Wire into a 16-12 lead.

As the first-half came to a close, Mamo showed off his defensive exploits as he provided an excellent last ditch-tackle to prevent the Wire’s Benjamin Jullien from crossing the line and Wolves went into the break in the lead with ta narrow four-point advantage.

It was the Giants who scored the first points of the second-half.

After a tight opening 10 minutes, Brough got over the line after a well worked attack from the Giants saw the Wire defence into pressure and Brough able to jump from dummy-half to force the ball over the line. The Giants No6 then converted his try to swing the scoreline back in the Giants favour at 18-16.

Stefan Ratchford looked like he had scored but was brought down just short of the try line as the Giants were able to clear the lines.

Rick Stone’s men were then able to extend their narrow lead as Wolves for penalised after Chris Hill was deemed offside by referee Ben Thaler and Brough took the two points on offer and once again proved on target with his kicking.

But back-to-back tries for the Wire moved them back into the lead as Rhys Evans and Toby King both crossed the line after the Giants gave away penalties.

As the clock wound down the Giants were awarded a scrum from 10m out and the visitors moved the ball out well to the far corner where McGillvary was able to cross over, however Brough missed the conversion which saw the Giants fall short of rescuing a point and slumping to second bottom of the table.

In yesterday’s other top-flight fixtures , leaders Castleford Tigers suffered a narrow 26-22 defeat at St Helens.

At the other end of the table, Widnes Vikings keep rooted to the foot after they went down 42-22 at Leeds Rhinos.

At the same time, Wigan Warriors scraped a 16-10 win at Wakefield Trinity, while Hull FC returned to winning ways with a 24-10 triumph at Leigh Centurions.

And in the later kick-off, in-form Salford Red Devils were brought back down to earth with a 38-6 defeat at resurgent Catalans Dragons.