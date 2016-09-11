Rick Stone knows his battered and bruised Giants will need to do some soul-searching before they can focus 100 per cent on Sunday’s ‘must win’ Middle 8s home clash against Leeds Rhinos.

While their visitors guaranteed their Super League XXII spot with Friday’s 32-0 victory over Batley Bulldogs at Headingley, Huddersfield know they have to win this weekend and then triumph at Hull KR seven days later to avoid being involved in the ‘Middle Pound Game’ to book their top-flight membership for 2017.

But first, Stone’s side need to pick up the pieces of their 48-40 defeat at Leigh Centurions and make sure there’s no repeat of that dreadful first-half showing when they trailed 42-10.

“We know we’ve got two tough games and two huge challenges coming up to make sure we don’t end up losing out place in Super League,” said Stone.

“There’s no question we’ve got some soul-searching to do in the short term to make sure we get out of this hole we now find ourselves in.

“We obviously need to come back with the right response and make sure we give ourselves the best possible chance in our remaining games.”

Stone, however, may need to plan for the Leeds game without back-row forward Oliver Roberts (jaw) and hooker Kruise Leeming (ankle).

Rugby League The Qualifiers Leigh v Huddersfield 10/09/16 (Pic by Ste Jones)

They were both forced to withdraw from Saturday’s contest and are undergoing further checks to assess the full extent of the damage.

But prop Eorl Crabtree (ribs), back-rower Tom Symonds (calf) and hooker Kyle Wood (broken knuckle) could all be available.

Wood was in the 19 for the trip to Leigh but was given an extra week to make sure his knuckle was fully healed, and he could be seen as an automatic replacement for Leeming.

Unfortunately for the Giants their rivals Hull KR kept their hopes of avoiding the Million Pound Game alive by cruising to a 58-18 win at London Broncos on Jamie Peacock’s return to the field.

Head of rugby Peacock, 38, came out of retirement this week and carried the ball well after coming on half an hour in but it was hat-trick hero Thomas Minns who was the star of the show.

The visitors’ blistering first 15 minutes left hosts London Broncos stunned chasing a 24-point deficit and despite a fightback of sorts in the second half, they were comfortably second best.

Huddersfield Giants Sebastine Ikahihifo is tackled Rugby League The Qualifiers Leigh v Huddersfield 10/09/16 (Pic by Ste Jones)

Victory takes the Robins up to third, level on points with fourth-placed Huddersfield, with only the top three guaranteed Super League rugby next season.

Rovers made busts in their early sets with Josh Mantellato taking advantage of the space out wide, storming down the wing only to be tackled 10 metres from the line. Returning captain Terry Campese’s inch-perfect kick was cleanly taken by Minns for the opening score.

Just minutes later, Rovers’ sustained pressure in the opposition’s half allowed Campese to kick well once more and Minns again climbed highest to score his second.

Rovers continued to penetrate and, after 10 minutes, Mantellato’s audacious one-handed offload to the supporting Ben Cockayne gave Rovers their third try.

After the restart, Campese sliced through the hosts’ defence from deep to gain 40 metres, two phases later Kieran Dixon went over the corner to open up a 24-point lead.

Despite their lack of possession and territory during the opening 20-minute onslaught, Broncos soon found their groove.

Michael Lawrence of Huddersfield Giants scores his sides 1st try Rugby League The Qualifiers Leigh v Huddersfield 10/09/16 (Pic by Ste Jones)

Two fruitful sets of six gave them good field position and a blind offload was claimed by Alex Walker who crashed over from 10 metres out, much to the delight of the London crowd.

The home support was soon in raptures when a strong period of play resulted in a deft kick from scrum-half Jamie Soward and was touched down by James Cunningham under the posts.

However, the Robins retook control in the second half.

A couple of slick offloads gave them a way through the hosts’ defence, with James Greenwood scoring to build on their lead, but Mantellato missed his first attempt at goal of the afternoon.

Five minutes later Matty Marsh manipulated the Broncos defence, dipped through a gap and side-stepped the onrushing last man to complete a scorching solo try.

With 25 minutes to play, Broncos hit back with William Barthau diving over the whitewash from close range but any hopes of a fightback were soon extinguished when Campese burst through the lacklustre defence, drew the last man and sent James Donaldson over.

A minute later, former Giant Shaun Lunt broke two tackles and unselfishly passed to Marsh who ran in under the sticks.

Rovers’ sustained pressure, despite spirited defence from Broncos, eventually told once again when Marsh’s kick was spilled by Barthau, gifting Will Jubb the easiest of scores. Broncos and Rovers then exchanged sets in the middle of the pitch, before Minns completed his treble.

Salford Red Devils also improved their chances of a shot at staying up as they hammered Featherstone Rovers 70-16 at the AJ Bell Stadium – their remaining two games are at home to London Broncos and away at Batley Bulldogs.