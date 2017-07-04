Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants’ four-match unbeaten run into the top eight was brought to an abrupt end by Salford Red Devils’ impressive Super League juggernaut.

The recent wins over Warrington, Catalans and St Helens and draw against Wigan seemed a distant memory as coach Rick Stone’s men were well beaten by their incredibly impressive hosts.

The Giants didn’t play that badly, it was just they were beaten by the better team on the day.

But, having said that, it could be argued the final scoreline of 36-20 did still flatter them a little bit after being second best for very large chunks of the contest.

The Giants’ final preparations weren’t helped by England winger Jermaine McGillvary having to pull out with a slight training-ground knock.

But such was the physical start to the contest that McGillvary may have chosen a good game to miss!

Within the opening five minutes Sebastine Ikahihifo, Ben Murdoch-Masila and Logan Tomkins were all having to go off for concussion checks.

The knock taken by Ikahihifo, in particular, looked a nasty one.

Yet despite the challenging opening, Huddersfield were able to get into their stride the quicker, taking the lead after six minutes.

A Lee Gaskell high kick gave the visitors a repeat set, from which Leroy Cudjoe eventually crossed late in the tackle count through a heap of bodies and Danny Brough landed the touchline conversion.

Great Giants defence was required to keep the impressive hosts at bay, but the pressure finally took its toll in the 21st minute as the red-hot Red Devils scored three tries in a scorching seven-minute spell.

Junior Sa’u, Robert Lui and Kris Welham all finished off great moves, with Michael Dobson adding the extras.

At 18-6, it was looking ominous – until Brough took matters into his own hands.

He started the relieving process by landing a brilliant 40-20 before sending out a wonderful cut-out pass for Aaron Murphy to stroll over.

Brough couldn’t add the conversion, but after Dobson then missed an easy penalty attempt a minute before the break, an eight-point deficit meant the Giants were still very much in the contest.

Unfortunately, the lead was increased six minutes after the restart when Gareth O’Brien came into the line and stepped over, although Dobson again failed with a relatively straightforward kick.

He quickly made amends by landing a 40-20 from which Sa’u sliced through for his second.

And in what seemed like a blink of an eye, the hosts were over again as former Giants winger Greg Johnson walked in at the corner and Dobson this time goaled.

At 32-10, the game had already slipped out of the Giants’ grasp.

The pressure was kept up with another fantastic Dobson 40-20, ending with Murdoch-Masila stretching out for Salford’s seventh try of the afternoon.

But even though the game had gone, Huddersfield refused to wave the white flag as Darnell McIntosh collected Gaskell’s high kick and fed Kruise Leeming to race over, although Brough couldn’t convert.

The Giants did, however, have the consolation of scoring the try of the game when Ukuma Ta’ai raced away and Gaskell and Cudjoe fed McIntosh to finish spectacularly in the corner.

Brough then put the icing on the cake by landing the touchline conversion.

But, at the end of the day, it couldn’t hide the fact Huddersfield had been well beaten on their travels.