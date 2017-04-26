Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Teenager Izaac Farrell has been handed his first Super League contract by Huddersfield Giants.

The 19-year-old Academy product has been promoted to the full time Super League squad and extended his now full-time status to encompass the 2018 Betfred Super League season in addition to the remainder of this one.

Farrell is the son of former Huddersfield, Leeds and England player Anthony Farrell, and has been with the club from scholarship and follows teammate Matty English in making the step forward.

Farrell, who made his Giants debut in the 28-24 Challenge Cup reversal against Swinton Lions at the weekend, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity and a dream to play for my hometown club, the Huddersfield Giants .

“I have been part of the Club through the Scholarship and Academy and now into the first team.

“It has always been an ambition to be a Super League Giants player.”

Giants coach Rick Stone added: “It is good news for the club that we are bringing through another young player from the Under 19 squad.

“Izaac came in and did the whole pre-season with the first team squad and kept working hard to earn his chance.

“At 19 years old he is far from the finished product, but he has a good kicking game and he has learned rapidly.

“For Izaac now it is all about learning more as a half back and how to organise games.

“Half backs usually don’t reach their best until they are in their mid to late twenties and Izaac has time to mature and become confident about his ability to manage games..”