Huddersfield Giants have appointed Andrew Watson as the club’s new commercial director.

Watson has a history with the Giants and Huddersfield Town and said: “It was a real honour to be appointed as commercial director of the Giants.

“As a lifelong fan of some 500-plus games, it is going to be a real labour of love.

“I served as Ken Davy’s chief executive at Huddersfield Town when he rescued the club in 2003, and also as a director of the Giants, and have a long friendship with Ken and Richard Thewlis.

“We have a fabulous commercial team in Brian Blacker, Eorl Crabtree and Bev Meadows, and I am looking forward to sharing an office with them at this great club.”

Managing director Thewlis also commented: “Andrew Watson will be a superb addition to the commercial team here at the club.

“Not only is he a lifelong supporter but he has spent his career in the sports industry making many local and national contacts all of which I am sure he will utilise to strengthen our offerings here at the Giants.

“I have rarely met anyone with such boundless enthusiasm for the club and our great town of Huddersfield and I look forward to working with him and our valued partners in the coming months.

“As we develop and grow as an organisation, appointments such as this are vital to keep us moving in the right direction and everyone that I have shared this news with is simply delighted to have such a top-class operator on board with us.”