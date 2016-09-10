I apologise to the fans and we have to question whether we are a Super League side

Shell-shocked Giants coach Rick Stone has issued an apology to the fans after questioning whether his side deserves to remain in Super League.

That’s in the wake of the 48-40 Middle 8s defeat at Leigh Centurions .

The experienced Australian has admitted Huddersfield’s first-half performance was totally unacceptable as they found themselves 42-10 behind at the break.

The visitors did rally in the second half to score 30 points in the final 28 minutes.

But when the Giants were desperate to win the game to leave them needing just one victory from their remaining two fixtures – at home to Leeds Rhinos next Sunday and at Hull KR seven days later – to guarantee their top-flight spot for 2017, Stone knows the Leigh Sports Village display was simply not good enough.

“After a performance like that you’ve got to apologise to the supporters, because that was unacceptable from the coach, the players and everyone else,” said Stone.

“You’ve got to ask yourself when you’re 42-10 behind at half-time whether you really are a Super League side yourself.

“I think that’s a fair question to ask, and it was certainly one I asked the players at half-time.

“They knew as much as I did that that first 40 minutes was not acceptable.

“I suppose we can take something away from the response I got from the players in the second half, but when you’ve conceded 42 points in the first half there’s no way you can expect to win the game.

“But all credit to Leigh. I thought they were very good and deserve the win, although we definitely made things so much easier for them with the catalogue of errors we made.”