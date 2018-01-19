Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants Rick Stone will have his strongest side on show for tomorrow’s pre-season derby with Wakefield Trinity.

The Giants travel to meet their West Yorkshire rivals at Belle Vue (6pm) with Stone aiming to field the closest line-up to the side he will want to start at Hull FC when their Super League campaign gets under way on February 1.

After a 32-22 win over Championship side Dewsbury Rams in their first warm-up game, the Giants are set to crank up the gears with a possible quintet of former NRL players starting – namely Ryan Hinchcliffe, Jake Mamo, Tom Symonds, Ukuma Ta’ai and Sebastine Ikahihifo.

“We are expecting to have more of our recognised first teamers on the pitch at Wakefield, which will help lead into out first Super League game at Hull,” explained Stone.

“The game at Wakefield is our main trial run before the season, and whoever is available in our top 20 in the squad will be involved there.

“It will be as close to a Super League line-up as we can, but we still have to ensure that everybody is ready.”

However, there will be absentees, most notably club captain Leroy Cudjoe and England’s World Cup star winger Jermaine ‘Jerry’ McGillvary.

“Leroy (Cudjoe) won’t be fit to play, Alex Mellor has a broken thumb and Jerry (McGillvary) won’t be in either as he tweaked a knee playing in the World Cup – though he is not far off,” said Stone.

“But the likes of Jake Mamo and Tom Symonds have been going well in training and will play, but there are just a couple of doubts over Ukuma Ta’ai and Seb Ikahihifo – though if they are available they will play.

“For Jake and Tom it will be important after having been out for a long while.

“Both have done a lot of training and got a few miles into their legs, but getting playing again will hopefully give them a boost in confidence ahead of the season.

“Also we will have some forwards in the team for Wakefield with Ryan Hinchcliffe and Shannon Wakeman ready to play.

“The boys who played will be better for the run-out against Dewsbury, and hopefully we will be that bit sharper against Wakefield.”