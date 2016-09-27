Backing delights Huddersfield Giants head coach Rick Stone

Giants head coach Rick Stone has praised both the club and the fans after Huddersfield secured Super League rugby for 2017.

Their dramatic 23-22 win over Hull KR ensured top flight rugby for next season, and avoided the do-or-die ‘million pound game’ – which the Robins will contest against Salford Red Devils next Saturday.

“It was a big relief and I am pleased for the people who have backed me – Ken (Davy) and the board,” said Stone, who only joined the Giants back in July.

Huddersfield Giants fans

“And I am really happy for the supporters, who have been sticking with us through thick and thin.

“We were embarrassing at Leigh, so in last two weeks I think the boys have produced some steely determination to turn things around - particularly as I think some people had us written of after that game at Leigh.

“It was a hard test to come to Hull and try to beat a good Rovers side, but we got the result that mattered – we got there but only just!”