Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Backing delights Huddersfield Giants head coach Rick Stone

  • By

Board and fans have been brilliant says Australian coach

New Huddersfield Giants head coach, Rick Stone
Huddersfield Giants head coach, Rick Stone

Giants head coach Rick Stone has praised both the club and the fans after Huddersfield secured Super League rugby for 2017.

Their dramatic 23-22 win over Hull KR ensured top flight rugby for next season, and avoided the do-or-die ‘million pound game’ – which the Robins will contest against Salford Red Devils next Saturday.

“It was a big relief and I am pleased for the people who have backed me – Ken (Davy) and the board,” said Stone, who only joined the Giants back in July.

Huddersfield Giants fans

“And I am really happy for the supporters, who have been sticking with us through thick and thin.

“We were embarrassing at Leigh, so in last two weeks I think the boys have produced some steely determination to turn things around - particularly as I think some people had us written of after that game at Leigh.

“It was a hard test to come to Hull and try to beat a good Rovers side, but we got the result that mattered – we got there but only just!”

Giants latest

The Giants set for Super League in 2017 Planning for next season Mental health help for RL players Hull KR 22 Huddersfield Giants 23
1 of 4
Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Danny Brough showed a massive statement of intent for Huddersfield Giants

Head coach Rick Stone was full of praise for his returning stand-off

Related Tags

In The News
Stobart Super League
Rugby League
Teams
Huddersfield Giants RLFC
People
Rick Stone

Latest Sport News

Recommended in Rugby League News

Most Read in Sport

Reading FC v Huddersfield Town, 24.09.2016: Huddersfield Town's Nahki Wells in action with Paul McShane.
  1. Huddersfield Town FC
    Huddersfield Town's defeat at Reading FC could have wider implications and four other things we learned
  2. Football League Championship
    Rotherham United must show resolve against Huddersfield Town says Millers boss
  3. Football League Championship
    Championship transfer rumours: Ex-Leeds United captain to join Derby County
  4. Huddersfield Town FC
    Which Huddersfield Town fans' favourite will face Rotherham United tomorrow night?
  5. Scott Grix
    Scott Grix leaves Huddersfield Giants for Super League rivals Wakefield

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent