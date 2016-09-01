Beating London Broncos is the sole focus for Huddersfield Giants

JOE WARDLE is refusing to look any further than tomorrow’s home Middle 8s clash against London Broncos as the Giants continue their bid to maintain their Super League status.

Huddersfield’s hopes of finishing in the top three in the eight-club mini-League to automatically remain in the top-flight in 2017 have been boosted by the big wins over Featherstone and Batley in their last two fixtures.

They now host London Broncos tomorrow before travelling to Leigh Centurions the following Saturday and then taking on fellow Super League sides Leeds and Hull KR, with three wins from the four meaning top-flight survival will have been guaranteed.

WATCH: Joe Wardle says the side need to keep up Super League standards

But the fit-again Wardle, who is now back after a month out with a knee injury, knows looking beyond Friday’s John Smith’s Stadium encounter would be asking for trouble.

“London showed against Leeds last week that they are dangerous, 100%,” said Wardle, who watched the Rhinos struggle to secure a 42-28 away triumph 12 days ago.

“So there’s no point worrying about the games we’ve got coming up when we haven’t got past London yet.

Huddersfield Giants' Joe Wardle in action First Utility Super League XXI Hull FC v Huddersfield 08/04/16 (Pic by John Rushworth)

“We know that if we’re not at the races against them on Friday night they’ll blow us away, so we’ve got to make sure all our focus is on the Broncos and nothing else.

“Our philosophy throughout these Middle 8s is to take things game by game and treat them all as Grand Final. The aim is for everyone to give it everything they’ve got against London, get the win and then turn our full attention to Leigh.”