Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Beating London Broncos is the sole focus for Huddersfield Giants

Joe Wardle knows the Championship club are a genuine Middle 8s threat

Joe Wardle goes over the line against Leeds Rhinos

JOE WARDLE is refusing to look any further than tomorrow’s home Middle 8s clash against London Broncos as the Giants continue their bid to maintain their Super League status.

Huddersfield’s hopes of finishing in the top three in the eight-club mini-League to automatically remain in the top-flight in 2017 have been boosted by the big wins over Featherstone and Batley in their last two fixtures.

They now host London Broncos tomorrow before travelling to Leigh Centurions the following Saturday and then taking on fellow Super League sides Leeds and Hull KR, with three wins from the four meaning top-flight survival will have been guaranteed.

WATCH: Joe Wardle says the side need to keep up Super League standards

Joe Wardle on keeping up Super League standards
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

But the fit-again Wardle, who is now back after a month out with a knee injury, knows looking beyond Friday’s John Smith’s Stadium encounter would be asking for trouble.

“London showed against Leeds last week that they are dangerous, 100%,” said Wardle, who watched the Rhinos struggle to secure a 42-28 away triumph 12 days ago.

“So there’s no point worrying about the games we’ve got coming up when we haven’t got past London yet.

Huddersfield Giants' Joe Wardle in action First Utility Super League XXI Hull FC v Huddersfield 08/04/16 (Pic by John Rushworth)

“We know that if we’re not at the races against them on Friday night they’ll blow us away, so we’ve got to make sure all our focus is on the Broncos and nothing else.

“Our philosophy throughout these Middle 8s is to take things game by game and treat them all as Grand Final. The aim is for everyone to give it everything they’ve got against London, get the win and then turn our full attention to Leigh.”

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Batley Bulldogs v Huddersfield Giants: Super League class tells with 11 tries

Up to third in Middle 8s standings after win

Related Tags

In The News
Rugby League
Stobart Super League
Teams
Huddersfield Giants RLFC
People
Joe Wardle

Latest Sport News

Recommended in Rugby League News

Most Read in Sport

  1. Jake Charles
    Forward leaves Huddersfield Town for Barnsley
  2. Transfer deadline day
    "It's set up perfectly for Nahki Wells to score the winner at Leeds": Huddersfield Town fans react to transfer deadline day business
  3. Huddersfield Town FC
    Why Huddersfield Town's behind-closed-doors friendly against Liverpool FC will be so useful
  4. Huddersfield Town Ladies
    Death of opposition player puts question mark against Huddersfield Town Ladies game
  5. Huddersfield Town FC
    Transfer Deadline day has gone and Huddersfield Town still equipped to continue Championship bid

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent