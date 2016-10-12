Login Register
Why being dumped by England could be blessing in disguise: Huddersfield Giants Leroy Cudjoe

Wayne Bennett was totally up front with me

Leroy Cudjoe celebrates

Disappointed Leroy Cudjoe thinks his England exit could prove a blessing in disguise.

The 28-year-old centre was dropped from Wayne Bennett’s final Four Nations squad earlier in the week, meaning wing partner Jermaine McGillvary is the only Huddersfield Giants representative in the trimmed-down 24-man England set-up.

Cudjoe admits not being involved in an autumn series for the first time in seven years has been tough to take.

But he’s already thinking positively about being involved in what will be a rare full pre-season with his hometown club – and getting over a number of injuries in the process.

“I’m obviously very disappointed not be involved,” admitted the former Newsome Panthers junior.

Leroy Cudjoe at England training session
England's 2013 Rugby League World Cup Squad training at the John Smiths Stadium - Leroy Cudjoe

“I was really enjoying the training with the England boys last week and looking forward to being a part of an exciting tournament, but it’s not to be.

“Before the final England squad was publicly announced, Wayne rang me and explained why I wasn’t in, which I fully respect and take on board.

“But, at the same time, I’m really happy for Jerry. He was awesome for England last year, and I’m looking forward to seeing him ripping in again and hopefully the England boys getting the job done.

“And I’m also looking forward to being part of a full Giants pre-season for the first time in absolutely ages.

“I have had a few knocks and injuries towards end of the year which I can now get fixed up in the next couple of weeks. That’ll give me the chance to make sure I can rip in to pre-season and work hard with the boys and the staff.”

