Huddersfield Giants have a host of pre-match activities taking place at the Zone and John Smith’s Stadium from 6pm before tonight’s Super 8s match against Castleford Tigers.

Head down to the Zone with your match or season ticket and there’s an opportunity to have your tea with Big G.

There is also free access to the play gym structure at the Zone for juniors, as well as face-painting.

Fans will get the chance to challenge the Giants first team in the new GAME Zone from 6pm.

It will be a special night at the John Smith’s Stadium with club legend Eorl Crabtree being inducted to the Huddersfield Rugby League Hall of Fame for his outstanding contribution to the Claret and Gold cause.

The former England international prop will be at the Zone with some non-playing squad members, and make sure you get your match tickets early for a chance to meet them and take them on at the GAME Zone.