Giants fans have the chance to win four VIP tickets to Hudderfsield’s first Super League game of the season – courtesy of Batchelors Mushy Peas.

The UK’s favourite canned peas brand, Batchelors Peas, has partnered with Betfred Super League and are in their second year as the Official Partner of Super League .

To celebrate, Batchelors Peas and the Examiner are giving Giants fans the chance to attend the first home game of the season in style, giving away a family prize of four hospitality tickets to the Salford Red Devils match on February 16.

Brand new for the 2017 season is an unmissable promotion on all packs of Batchelors Original Mushy, Chip Shop Mushy and Marrowfat Bigga Peas!

Running until July, the headline prize is a trip to Australia during the Rugby League World Cup, including tickets to the opening Australia v England game and £1,000 to spend while you’re there. Look out for the unique code on the underside of every promotional pack label and enter online for the chance to win (terms and conditions apply, see pack for details).

Answer this simple question for your chance to win four hospitality tickets to Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils on February 16 at the John Smith’s Stadium:

The Uk’s favourite mushy peas, Batchelors, are usually served (as an accompaniment) to which classic British dish?

A - Fish and chips

B - Chocolate cake

C - Apple pie.

To enter the competition send HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS plus A, B or C and your contact details to batchelorscompetition@webershandwick.com

For more information about Batchelors Peas, visit: http://batchelorspeas.co.uk