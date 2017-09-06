Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Club captain Leroy Cudjoe has played his last game for the Huddersfield Giants in the 2017 campaign.

The 29-year-old England international centre has a knee injury and Giants head coach said the Newsome Panthers product would not be featuring again in this campaign.

“Leroy has headed down to London to see a consultant, but whatever the outcome he is won’t be playing again this season,” said Stone.

“If Leroy needs surgery he will have it straight away, but if he doesn’t he will start on his rehab for next year.

“He has been playing for a while and not been at 100 per cent and I think it has just got to a point where he was getting frustrated carrying on like that.

“Leroy has done a great job for the team and now we need to address his knee injury.”

Cudjoe’s absence from Stone’s squad of 19 for the trip to Salford Red Devils in the Super 8s on Saturday (1.30pm), looks set to be balanced by the return of second rower Dale Ferguson.

The 29-year-old Scotland international missed the clash with League Leaders Shield winners Castleford Tigers last Friday, which ended in a 24-16 defeat at home, as he continued to shake off a shoulder injury and awaited the birth of his third child.

“We will be pretty much the same for the Salford game,” said Stone.

“But Dale should be back after his shoulder problem and his family commitments and he will be back in the mix.”