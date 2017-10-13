Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Consistency is the key to a successful 2018 Super League season for Huddersfield Giants.

That’s the message from club captain Leroy Cudjoe as the Giants look to build on their top-eight finish under head coach Rick Stone.

After finishing bottom of the top-flght table in 2016 and avoiding relegation through the Middle 8s, the Giants finished eighth 12 months later and look to have a squad capable of doing even better next year – particularly if the squad can remain healthy.

“The season as a whole wasn’t too bad,” said the 29-year-old former England centre.

“We had some big personnel missing from our team for most of the year in Bruno (Michael Lawrence), Tommy Symonds and Jake Mamo.

“We showed improvement from last year in getting into the top eight, and a lot of our younger players have come on a lot.

“The Middle part of the year, in particular, was good because we really hit some form and showed what we can do. We just need to do it more often.

“It was obviously disappointing how we started and finished the season, and that’s something we have to fix up.

“We want to be a team that’s consistent every day with training and every week in games, and that’s something we will keep working towards.”