Tryscoring hero Jake Mamo has heaped praise on the forwards who helped secure a massive 56-12 triumph over Catalans Dragons in the South of France.

The 23-year-old full-back led the way with four super tries in a 10-try rout of the hosts to take Huddersfield into the top eight with six games of the regular season remaining.

While Mamo knows his man-of-the-match exploits will help him hog the headlines, the former Newcastle Knights ace feels his teammates should take a lot of the credit.

“This is the first time in my senior career that I have scored four tries in a game, which is great,” said Mamo.

“But it was actually a better feeling to get the win in the manner in which we did.

“I know there will be a lot of focus on me for scoring the tries, but it came off the back of our forwards, who played so well in the 30 degrees heat.

“To say we’ve got some really big lads and many of them are English and not used to these temperatures, I can’t speak more highly about what they did to dominate the middle.

“Their efforts meant our halves took control and everyone played off the back of that.”

And Mamo believes there is still a lot more to come from his side, who have scored 100 points in their last two outings.

“The start of the year was pretty tough for all of us,” added Mamo, who missed the first three months of the campaign with a calf injury.

“But things have really started to come together over the past six weeks or so and now we are reaping the rewards of our hard work.

“With the confidence there is within the group, we fully expect to keep pushing on.”