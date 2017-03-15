Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rick Stone is hoping Dale Ferguson will be ready to return.

The Giants back-row forward has missed his side’s last three Super League fixtures with a groin injury.

The Scotland international was ‘touch and go’ for last week’s trip to Leigh Centurions.

But with a nine-day turn-around to Sunday’s trip to World Club Champions Wigan, former Bradford Bulls forward Ferguson has time on his side – which Giants chief Stone believes could make all the difference.

“Dale Ferguson might have a chance this week,” confirmed the Australian, who will have Sebastine Ikahihifo available to him after accepting an Early Guilty Plea for punching during last Friday’s 30-0 defeat at Leigh Sports Village.

“It’s a case of checking to see later in the week how he’s going, but he is getting closer.

“Having said that, if he’s not quite right there’s no point rushing him back, even though we are still obviously lacking two more back-row blokes through injury in Tom Symonds (knee) and Michael Lawrence (knee) as well.

“We’ll just go with something similar to last week if Fergie’s still not quite right.”

Stone admitted that some of the players who returned last week – captain Leroy Cudjoe (knee), Lee Gaskell (heart scare), Jermaine McGillvary (quad) and Aaron Murphy (ankle) – may have been a bit ‘under-done’.

But he knows the extra week’s work will have done them the power of good.

“We had Leroy, Jerry, Murphy and Lee coming back and they all came through ok,” added Stone.

“Unfortunately, one or two of them looked a bit under-done. But they will be a bit better for it this week; there will be a bit more confidence around their injury and realise they are pretty comfortable and will be a lot closer to full fitness this weekend.

“On top of that, I think Oli Roberts will be good to go after taking a head knock on Friday. He’s moving on pretty well without any symptoms, so he trained without any contact earlier in the week and is then expected to play a full part in the sessions as Sunday gets nearer.

“I know how desperate Oli is to play at Wigan, as is everyone else, to be honest.

“It’s a good opportunity and a good challenge.

“Wigan are a tough team and are one of the powers of Super League. They are aggressive and really committed defensively.

“But there are a couple of things we can have a look at, but trying to match them physically is our first call.”