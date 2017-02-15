Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dale Ferguson is already enjoying his return to Super League action with Huddersfield Giants.

The 28-year-old Scotland international second rower is back with the club he left in 2013 to join Bradford Bulls and has enjoyed a flying start to the 2017 Betfred Super League campaign.

Ferguson played his part in the 28-16 opening round win at Widnes Vikings and is looking for more of the same as the Giants play their first home game of the season at the John Smith’s Stadium against Salford Red Devils tonight (8pm).

“It is very enjoyable to be back in Super League,” said Ferguson. “There was a lot riding on how we performed in round one, but I felt it was a really good outing.

“I felt that I coped with the return to Super League quite well, but there is still plenty to build on.

(Photo: PhotoEye.co.uk)

“I really do feel a lot more confident coming back into Super League and hopefully that showed in my performance in the Widnes game.

“And I am confident I can do well in Super League, but I don’t want to let anyone down, so I do put a bit of pressure on myself.

“As for the second game, Salford have got a big pack and they have the ability to attack on the edges.

“We need to nullify that if we can, but if we compete and complete our sets well, I think we can go on and do well in the game.”

Ferguson was philosophical about his time at Bulls, but he had already agreed to return to the Giants fold before Bradford went into liquidation.

“Obviously going to Bradford I didn’t know that things would work out the way they eventually did, but it was tough leaving the Giants at the time,” said Ferguson.

“I went to Bradford when they were still in a strong position, but sadly they then set off on a downward spiral. That’s the past now and I am just looking forward to representing the Giants again.”

Ferguson said the return had been smooth with plenty of players still around from his previous spell at the Giants, plus being joined by Lee Gaskell, Paul Clough, Alex Mellor and Adam O’Brien in moving from Bradford to Huddersfield.

“It has been quite easy to settle back in at the club,” admitted the Pontefract-born forward.

“Obviously there are still quite a few familiar faces about the place, and the fact that the club has brought five of us in from Bradford has made the transfer a lot easier.

“It has been good being around the club in the pre-season and everyone here looks after you.

“I have trimmed down a little bit, Rick (head coach Rick Stone) has been great with his guidance, and the conditioning at the club is just first class.

“I arrived at the club off the back of playing in the Four Nations and the Giants could not have looked after me any better, it has been a really enjoyable build up to the season.”

(Photo: PhotoEye.co.uk)

Ferguson started in the second row alongside Tom Symonds, who will miss the Salford game with a knee injury, against the Vikings, but he is taking nothing for granted as far as a regular first team place goes.

“We have got depth in numbers in the squad and that creates competition for places,” said Ferguson.

“And some of the young lads are doing very well, the likes of Mikey Woods and Alex Mellor can slot into the second row, so it keeps you on your toes and you need that in the squad for Super League.

“I will be looking to the World Cup and hopefully playing with Scotland later in the year, but first of all I have to ensure that I do my job week-to-week with the Giants.”