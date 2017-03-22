Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dale Ferguson is back in the Huddersfield Giants Super League squad.

The Scotland back-row forward hasn’t played since the home game against Salford on February 16 because of a groin injury.

He was close to making a return in Sunday’s clash at Wigan Warriors as Huddersfield secured a 16-16 draw , but is in on course to feature in Friday’s home top-flight derby fixture against Leeds Rhinos.

Ferguson coming into the 19 for Mikey Wood is the only change to the Giants’ 19-man squad, with half-back Danny Brough included, despite a national newspaper report at the weekend claiming his appearance at Wigan would be his last for Huddersfield after an alleged bust-up with head coach Rick Stone.

Giants: Jermaine McGillvary, Leroy Cudjoe, Lee Gaskell, Aaron Murphy, Danny Brough, Ryan Brierley, Sam Rapira, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Shannon Wakeman, Dale Ferguson, Kruise Leeming, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Oliver Roberts, Ukuma Ta’ai, Paul Clough, Daniel Smith, Tyler Dickinson, Darnell McIntosh, Alex Mellor.