Dale Ferguson is back at the Giants.

The Super League club have today confirmed the Scotland Four Nations back-row forward has returned to Huddersfield on a two-year deal from Championship club Bradford Bulls.

Ferguson, who previously played for the Giants between 2011-13 and made 59 appearances and scored 15 tries, proved he’s still a top-class performer with three strong displays for the Scots in their Four Nations clashes against Australia, New Zealand and England.

And the 28-year-old admits he’s excited about the prospect of pulling on a claret and gold shirt once again.

“It was tough to leave Huddersfield the first time around, but at the time it was the right thing to do,” said Ferguson.

“But as soon as the opportunity arose to come back, I jumped at the chance.

“Everyone wants to play Super League top level and I’ve spoken to (Giants head coach) Rick Stone and I like what he is about and what he wants from the club. That’s why I’m on board and I want the club to move in the right direction.

“I’ve been with both Ryan (Brierley) and Danny (Brough) at Scotland for the Four Nations and they are world-class half-backs and they’ve proven it against the world’s best, so to play with them at club level is great and I’m looking forward to getting into pre-season now and joining up with the rest of the squad.”

Giants chief Stone added: “Dale was signed to the club a while back and so I was keen to see how he would do in the Four Nations and I was suitably impressed.

“He showed a lot of class and toughness against three world-class teams in that tournament, he has a good skill set, is tough and will compete hard, which will bring plenty to our squad.”

Ferguson was offered an extended break following his Four Nations campaign, which he declined in order to get started early with the Giants – something which has impressed Stone.

“Dale has come back early, even though we offered him some time off following the internationals and that shows the type of attitude he has got.

“That is the level of commitment and work ethic we’re looking to have in this squad and I’m looking forward to seeing more of him in training.”