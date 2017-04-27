Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants have playmaker Danny Brough back from suspension and head coach Rick Stone is hoping he can make a big difference as his side head to Leeds Rhinos in Super League tonight.

The 34-year-old half back missed the 28-24 reversal against Swinton Lions in the Challenge Cup after receiving a one-match ban.

“It is good to have Danny back because he makes a big difference,” said Stone.

“He is a player who can strike and stretch the opposition.”

The Giants will be looking for a first win in 10 games at Headingley, and will be eager to put on a strong showing after their chock Challenge Cup fifth round exit at the hands of Championship outfit Swinton Lions who won 28-24 at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Jake Mamo, Jermaine McGillvary, Ryan Hinchcliffe and Paul Clough return after being rested for the cup defeat by Swinton.

Head coach Stone also hopes to have second rower Dale Ferguson back from injury, while Matty English and Adam O’Brien retain their places after making their debuts against the Lions – but Lee Gaskell will be out for up to two weeks after straining his hamstring.

“All credit to Swinton for the way they played, but we have to focus on a big derby game against Leeds,” said Stone.

“The quick turnaround from the cup game on Sunday is not ideal.

“It is pretty tough to have just four days between games, I would have much rather have had six days.

“But it is professional sport and winning is what we are judged on so we have to hope that our younger players will start to evolve and, while they are far from the finished product, we will go out their and give it our best.

“We are not making excuses but we have to be realistic and losing around 13 senior players with injury is making the job a lot hadrer.

“We have already used 30 players this season and that is not helping, but we will put our best 17 players available tonight.

“We have been close in a couple of games and we have done well away from home picking up points against Wigan and St Helens.

“And the Leeds game is the type of match that players want to play in, especially in front of a big crowd generating a great atmosphere.

“Leeds will be a big test for us because they like to play and expansive game and they have players capable of putting a lot of points on the board quickly.”

The Rhinos bring back Ashton Golding, Tom Briscoe, Matt Parcell, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Stevie Ward, Brett Delaney and Anthony Mullally.

However, teenagers Jack Walker and Mikolaj Oledzki keep their places in head coach Brian McDermott’s 19-man squad for the meeting with the Giants after impressing on debut against Doncaster in the Challenge Cup’s fifth round when the Rhinos moved through to the last 16 with a 64-28 victory.

MATCH STATS

Last season: Huddersfield 28 Leeds 20, Leeds 20 Huddersfield 16

Last six league matches: Leeds W W W L W W Huddersfield D L L D L L

Top try scorers: Joel Moon (Leeds) 8; Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield) 7

Top goal scorers: Liam Sutcliffe (Leeds) 24; Danny Brough (Huddersfield) 20

Referee: Chris Kendall

SQUADS

Leeds Rhinos: Ashton Golding, Tom Briscoe, Kallum Watkins, Joel Moon, Ryan Hall, Danny McGuire, Rob Burrow, Keith Galloway, Matt Parcell, Adam Cuthbertson, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Stevie Ward, Brett Delaney, Brad Singleton, Mitch Garbutt, Anthony Mullally, Ash Handley, Mikolaj Oledzki, Jack Walker.

Huddersfield Giants: Jake Mamo, Jermaine McGillvary, Aaron Murphy, Danny Brough, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Shannon Wakeman, Dale Ferguson, Kruise Leeming, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Oliver Roberts, Paul Clough, Daniel Smith, Sam Wood, Darnell McIntosh, Jared Simpson, Mikey Wood, MattyEnglish, Alex Mellor, Adam O’Brien.