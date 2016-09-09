Danny Brough continuing to lead Huddersfield Giants by example in the Middle 8s

Huddersfield Giants' Danny Brough gets the ball away in the win over London Broncos. Picture by John Rushworth

Danny Brough is ready to lead the Huddersfield Giants to Super League safety – even though he’s no longer club captain.

And the 33-year-old half-back is confident he can inspire Huddersfield to victory in tomorrows’s vital Middle 8s clash at Leigh Centurions (3.00).

Brough returned to action after a two-game ban to pull the strings in an impressive 40-4 home Middle 8s triumph over London Broncos last Friday to leave the Giants needing to win two of their remaining three fixtures to maintain their Super League status in 2017 (after Leigh, they host Leeds and travel to Hull KR).

But even though Leigh are unbeaten in their opening four Middle 8s fixtures and will secure promotion with a win, the former Giants skipper is confident his team can spoil the party.

“We’re really looking forward to it. I know I am,” said the 2013 Super League Man of Steel, who handed over the captaincy reins to Ryan Hinchcliffe at the start of the season.

“We all know we’re more than capable of winning this game, and if we play to our full potential that’s exactly what we’ll do.

“It’s not going to be easy, but I’m looking forward to going out there and playing as well as I can to help us win the game, regardless whether I’m captain or not.

Huddersfield Giants' Danny Brough and London Broncos' Elliot Kear exchange words Rugby League The Qualifiers Huddersfield v London 02/09/16 (Pic by John Rushworth)

“To be honest, not being captain any more has been no skin off my nose at all.

“I’ve always gone out onto the field and tried to give it 110% every week whatever the circumstances.

“The only difference between now and last season is that it’s Hinchy who goes out and does the toss-up for us.

“Apart from that, I still try to boss the game, talk to my forwards and try and try to play to the best of my ability.

“If I do that, and the rest of the boys do that, then we know we can beat anyone.

“That’s the way we’re approaching the Leigh game, and then the ones against Leeds and Hull KR. That’s the way we need to be to make sure we’re still in Super League next season.”