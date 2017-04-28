Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants star Danny Brough has dedicated his club’s stunning 31-12 Super League triumph at second-placed Leeds Rhinos to the Davy family.

The club and its supporters were left in shock following the sudden death of Giants owner Ken Davy’s wife, Jennifer, on Wednesday.

It was lifelong Fartown fan Jennifer who sparked Ken’s major interest in Huddersfield RLFC and she was loved and respected by all of the claret and gold community.

And that was reflected by Brough straight after the Giants’ against-all-odds victory at Headingley.

“It’s been an awful week for the club,” said Brough.

“Jennifer put her heart and soul into the Giants, and this win is dedicated to the Davy family .

“It was also a very important win for us as a side, because we’ve been struggling over the past few months.

“As a group, we’re obviously delighted to get the victory, and hopefully we can now kick-on from this.

“Our performance wasn’t the greatest, but our attitude was very good. It shows how much harder you are to beat if you’ve got the right attitude.”