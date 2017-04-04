Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Danny Brough will make an instant return to the Huddersfield Giants starting line-up at St Helens on Friday night.

The 34-year-old half back was absent for the last round of Super League after being banned for one match after clashing with Leeds Rhinos’ Gary Ablett as the Giants were beaten 28-12 by their West Yorkshire rivals in round six at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The Scottish captain missed the round seven mauling at Castleford Tigers , when head coach Rick Stone watched his side defeated 52-16 by the Super League leaders at The Jungle.

But Brough is likely to be the only change to the Giants squad as they prepare for the trip to Langtree Park.

“Danny will be back after suspension but the squad will look pretty much the same,” said Stone.

“But Aaron Murphy is still injured and, along with Jake Mamo and Tom Symonds, he is probably a couple of weeks off coming back.”

Stone is determined that his side will produce the right reaction to their heavy defeat at the hands of the Tigers when they face a Saints side looking to bounce back from a 22-14 defeat at Salford Red Devils.

“I was bitterly disappointed with the performance at Castleford,” said Stone.

“We seemed to have good energy at the start and for most of the first half, but once they scored tries back-to-back then we lost some confidence.

“I think that Castleford are a pretty good team , but you have to ask questions of yourselves when you are letting in 50 points or more.

“We need to work on some things in the middle of the field and we have to make sure that we are winning the tackles.

“We face a big, physical Saints side on Friday and we need to address that.”