Will Danny Brough finally move up to ninth in the list of all-time leading point scorers this weekend?

After recording two blanks in the Giants’ last two Super League fixtures (against Hull and Leigh), the Huddersfield goalkicking half-back will be hoping to bag the six points at Wigan on Sunday which will help him move above Lewis Jones in the list.

Brough’s career total of 3,440 points has been reached with 87 for Dewsbury (2002-2003), 616 for York (2003-2004), 204 for Hull FC (2005-2006), 360 for Castleford (2006-2007), 489 for Wakefield (2008-2010), 1,546 for Huddersfield (2010-2017), 4 for England (2012) and 134 for Scotland (2004-2008, 2010 & 2013-2016).

ALL-TIME LEADING SCORERS

1 Neil Fox (Wakefield/Bradford/Hull KR/York/Bramley/Huddersfield, 1956-79) 6,220

2 Jim Sullivan (Wigan, 1921-46) 6,022

3 Kevin Sinfield (Leeds, 1997-2015) 4,231

4 Gus Risman (Salford/Workington/Batley, 1929-54) 4,050

5 John Woods (Leigh/Warrington/Bradford/Rochdale, 1976-92) 3,985

6 Mick Nanyn (Rochdale/Whitehaven/Widnes/Oldham/Leigh/Swinton, 1999-2015) 3,700

7 Cyril Kellett (Hull KR/Featherstone, 1956-74) 3,686

8 Kel Coslett (St Helens/Rochdale, 1962-79) 3,545

9 Lewis Jones (Leeds, 1952-64) 3,445

10 Danny Brough (Dewsbury/York/Hull FC/Castleford/Wakefield/Huddersfield, 2002-17) 3,440

Brough also needs one appearance to reach 450 for his career. Brough has played 201 games for Huddersfield since 2010, and was previously with Wakefield (57 games, 2008-2010), Castleford (35 games, 2006-2007), Hull FC (43 games, 2005-2006), York (53 games, 2003-2004) and Dewsbury (37 games, 2002-2003). He has also represented both Scotland (22 games, 2004-2008, 2010 & 2013-2016) and England (1 game, 2012).