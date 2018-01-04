Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants winger Darnell McIntosh is eager to take his fine form of last year into the 2018 Super League campaign at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The 20-year-old hometown product made a huge impact in the 2017 season, scoring 13 tries from 24 games and winning the club’s try of the season award – and McIntosh is hungry to carry on where he left off.

“I think most players would say that if they have a good spell, a good season or even a good game, they want to carry it through week-in week-out,” said McIntosh.

“I want to do the same as last season and try and better it if I can.

“I feel like I can do it, I’ve put in a lot of hard work this pre-season and we’ve been working hard in order to improve.

“I definitely think I can do it and, if I get another opportunity, I would be keen to prove it.”

And McIntosh is eager to get more games, and to try to match the impact of wing colleague Jermaine ‘Jerry’ McGillvary – who was England’s star performer in the Rugby League World Cup last autumn down in Australia and New Zealand.

“I’m definitely more focused on appearances this season,” explained McIntosh.

“I know I scored quite a few tries last season, so I’m thankful for that and for my teammates to put me in those positions.

“For me, being a young player, I just need to get more games under my belt in order to improve.

“I made 24 appearances last year, so if I can get anywhere near that then I’ll be over the moon.

“I want to get more games in and I want to make more of an impact with the games I am involved in.

“I want my teammates to feel like they can trust and rely on me.

“I want them to know the good things that I can do, especially coming out of defence and making the yards like Jerry does.

“I want to make a big impact like that.

“I’ve put on quite a bit of weight and I feel like I can help the team, especially by getting us on the front foot early on.”

Over Super League 2017, McIntosh marked himself out as a consistent and sometimes spectacular finisher, and is keen to continue to shine in that department.

“I don’t think there was one highlight moment for me, I think the whole season in general was good,” he added.

“Being given that opportunity to showcase myself and try and contribute to the team was just great – bettering myself from what we did in training.

“I don’t think I could ask for more in my first season, so yes I was really happy about that.

“As a game, Wigan away really stood out for me as that was the match I scored my first try.

“I knew coming into it that I was going to have a lot of pressure put onto me from Wigan, I knew they were going to target me.

“I remember Rick speaking to me before that, saying I had to step up and that games like that one were where I need to prove myself, and I feel like I did myself justice in that game.

“We drew the game but I got my first try, so that was a good one for me.”

His successful debut season also resulted in McIntosh being nominated for the Albert Goldthorpe Rookie of the Year Award, an accolade he enjoyed – once he had worked out what was going on.

“It’s always nice to get recognition for the hard-work you put in on and off the field,” said McIntosh.

“I didn’t really know about the nomination until I came into training that particular morning and I got told about it.

“I did an interview and was asked how I felt about being nominated for that award and I was like ‘I don’t really know what you’re on about’.

“I didn’t know, as nobody had told me.

“But it was nice to get nominated for it.

“Liam Marshall won it, and he had a great season, so I was just happy to be nominated for it really.”