Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield chief Rick Stone would have no hesitation in handing teenager Darnell McIntosh a Super League debut at Widnes Vikings on Friday night.

The 19-year-old made a positive impression at full-back in all three of Huddersfield’s pre-season triumphs over Bradford Bulls , Workington Town and Warrington Wolves.

It didn’t come as a great surprise that he looked comfortable playing against Championship clubs Bradford and Workington, having already played against teams of that standard on dual registration with Oldham.

But after looking equally assured in the No1 shirt in Wednesday’s impressive 12-0 triumph at fellow Super League side Warrington , Stone knows McIntosh is starting to fulfil some of his rich potential.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in There's been an attitude change at Giants - Brierley Share this video Watch Next

“And after the way he played at Warrington the other night , I know that if he needs to play for us at Widnes he could.

“There’s no doubt he’s a player of the future for our club ,” said Stone, who doesn’t expect to have new first-choice full-back Jake Mamo available for the opening weeks of the season following surgery.

“Warrington are obviously a very good side, but apart from one error when he could have helped us score a try, he was very solid.

“He was pretty brave, caught the ball on the full and his positional play was excellent. Your full-back has a big influence on moving the defensive line around, and he did this very well. At the same time, he still needs a bit of fine-tuning and is far from the finished product, but he is making excellent progress.”

Stone has obviously relayed that message to the young man himself, who couldn’t be happier with the way his fledgling career is continuing to gain momentum.

“I’m really happy with the way this pre-season has gone,” said the former Newsome Panthers junior and Shelley High School pupil.

“To be honest, before the trial games got under way I didn’t really expect to be playing in the senior one at Warrington.

“But things went well against Bradford and Workington, and I was obviously chuffed to bits to get the call to play the other night.

“Although I did play for about 15-20 minutes in a pre-season game against Hull KR last year, this Warrington game was a massive stop up. I played about 70 minutes the other night and loved it.

“As a result, it’s lifted my confidence even more, and if I got the nod to play at Widnes on Friday I’d feel ready.

“I am a pretty confident player anyway, but I know with Jermaine McGillvary , Aaron Murphy and Leroy Cudjoe around me, it’ll make things even easier.

“They were great with me in the build-up to the Warrington game, and I know they would be great if I was selected on Friday night.”