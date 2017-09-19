Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Darnell McIntosh won the Huddersfield Giants try of the season award.

The flying 20-year-old back got the prize for his spectacular effort in the 36-20 defeat at Salford Red Devils in Round 20 of Super League back in early July.

McIntosh dived over in the corner late in the match after Kruise Leeming had jumped highest to collect a crossfield kick.

The award, sponsored by Fluid Creative Media, was handed out at the Giants Awards night at the John Smith’s Stadium, when Sebastine Ikahihifo collected the four top awards as Player of the Year.