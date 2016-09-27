It was a day that will never be forgotten by Huddersfield Giants fans

I was watching ‘Emergency Ward 10’.

Worldwide, people of a certain age know exactly what they were doing when it was announced that President John F Kennedy had been shot and killed.

Now there is another momentous occasion which people will remember.

I was in a bar in Pickering along with my regular Giants mate, a couple of Hull FC supporters, and two KR fans.

They were some of the most horrendous 70 minutes of my life.

My heart was beating so hard you could hear the vibrations on the floor as the blood pumped through my feet.

I have never felt tension like it.

I only manged one pint in each half, I was so focussed on the game that I could not bring myself to drink anything.

WhatsApp messages from both my son and daughter [they were watching at different venues elsewhere] went unanswered for the same reason.

Both sets of fans from Hull discussed the game – I haven’t a clue what they said.

70 minutes?

Yes. Halfway through the second half I managed to calm down and relax. That was when I realised that we were going to lose and I just thought “What the heck!”.

Danny’s drop goal suddenly re-awoke the tension.

“Drop another Danny” both my mate and I kept saying.

The final whistle brought all that is good about our game.

Not only did the FC fans shout for KR during the game, but we all discussed the match in an amicable manner with a KR chap stating that we had had a couple of bad decisions against us.

As one lady said during the post-match chat, “this would never have happened in football” – two sets of lifelong rivals and two sets of match-day combatants talking in a reasonable manner about what they had just experienced.

Goodness knows what the KR people were going through under the surface, it took me, from the winning side, four hours to come round.

Oh, and another message to Sky: the reason Eorl wasn’t playing was not because he’s leaving the Giants, but that he has a/some broken rib/s. Do your homework.

HGSA’s next meeting next Tuesday, October 4th, 7:30 for a 7:45 start at Turnbridge WMC. It will be our AGM.

The committee for the forthcoming year will be selected. Vote now via our website, http://www.giantssupporters.co.uk , where you will also find all you need to know about HGSA.

Phew, see you in Super League next season – but continue reading our thoughts until then.