Double award for Huddersfield Giants centre Leroy Cudjoe

England international centre Leroy Cudjoe was a double winner at the Huddersfield Giants annual awards night.

The 28-year-old hometown product, who joined the club from local junior side Newsome Panthers, won the fans vote for the Supporters Player of the Year, having grabbed seven touchdowns for the Giants this term.

He was also selected by his team colleagues winning the Players Player of the Year award.

The Harold Wagstaff Award, voted for by members of Huddersfield Giants Supporters Association, went to England international winger Jermaine McGillvary.

Jermaine McGillvary and Leroy Cudjoe

Michael Lawrence received the Giants On Tour Player of the Year, voted for by those who travel on official coaches, while the Community Player of the Year was awarded to Jared Simpson.

Keith Burhouse Memorial Award for Services to Academy went to head scout Sean Folan, Academy Player of the Year was won by Harry Woolard and the Ronan Costello Memorial Award was won by academy player Matthew English.

The Outstanding Achievement Award was won by head of youth performance Andy Kelly, who served as caretaker coach after the departure of Paul Anderson and has also served as England’s Academy coach on tour in Australia this season.